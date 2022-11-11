Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $370.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $323.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.49. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Cigna by 6.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 316,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

