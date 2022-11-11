Wells Fargo & Company Cuts New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target to $12.50

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NMFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.09.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

