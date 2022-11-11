Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target to $10.00

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.45. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 90.64%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

