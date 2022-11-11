Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $735.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $740.00 to $735.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $640.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.65. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,671. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

