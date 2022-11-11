Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target to $10.00

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRIN. Compass Point downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Capital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $10.95 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $385.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 202.25%.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

