Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

