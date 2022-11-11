Wells Fargo & Company Raises Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $44.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.11% from the stock’s current price.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Doximity Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $26.33 on Friday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Doximity Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after buying an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $115,584,000. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

