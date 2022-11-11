Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wendy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,596. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 13.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,638,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,817,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 39.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 601,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.