WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,308,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCC opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $147.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.03.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,649,945.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

