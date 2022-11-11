Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 477.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GDO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 95,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

