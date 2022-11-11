Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

WMC traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 71,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.64. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 728.97, a current ratio of 728.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Stories

