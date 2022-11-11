Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,844,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,850,000 after acquiring an additional 437,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,035,000 after buying an additional 1,961,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after buying an additional 699,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,984,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,859,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of WES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,263. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

