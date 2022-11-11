Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 1,840 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 146,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 744.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Stories

