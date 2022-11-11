Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 1,670,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

