Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 230,890 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.