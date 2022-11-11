Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 2.9 %

Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $394.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $425.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,074,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 29.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 78,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 54.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

