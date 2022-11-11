William Blair Weighs in on LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,144,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,136,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,503 shares of company stock worth $2,075,888 in the last three months. 16.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

