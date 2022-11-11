Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Director Brendan R. Oneill Sells 6,520 Shares of Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $232.12 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $244.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,241,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

