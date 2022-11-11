Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.84

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and traded as high as $28.54. Wilmar International shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 273 shares traded.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

