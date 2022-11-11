Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Winland Stock Up 6.1 %

Winland stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Winland has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

