Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Winland Stock Up 6.1 %
Winland stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Winland has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.
About Winland
