WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 18,349 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $103,328,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. 79,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,775. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $860,661,772.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,436 shares of company stock valued at $78,595,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

