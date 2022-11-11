WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,822 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of REGN traded down $14.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $726.43. 19,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,085. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.