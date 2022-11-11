WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NiSource Stock Down 2.0 %

NiSource Company Profile

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 68,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

