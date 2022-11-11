WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $8.37 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.06.

WSM stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.86. 41,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

