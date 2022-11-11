WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $7.27 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 136.1% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 397.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 25.9% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

