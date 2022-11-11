WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1,957.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,822 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.61. 311,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

