WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Stock Price Up 3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48. Approximately 53,653 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 150,348 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $3,738,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 624.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,431 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 86.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter.

