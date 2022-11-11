Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $207.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,400,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

