Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $101.00 at Citigroup

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $83.69 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 99.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

