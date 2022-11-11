Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

WIX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. 17,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 45.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,996,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

