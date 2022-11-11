Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 2,360 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($27.17) price objective on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 2,640 ($30.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,950 ($22.45) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.12) to GBX 2,800 ($32.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,995.50 ($34.49).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,218 ($25.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,320 ($15.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,906 ($56.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,754.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.08.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.