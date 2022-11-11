Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $76.52 on Monday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,530.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $453,213.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $473,384.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,407.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $453,213.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $456,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,302 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

