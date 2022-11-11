Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.21

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 2950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25.

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

