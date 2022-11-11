WOW-token Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $454.48 million and $3.76 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.08 or 0.01699020 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036071 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.43 or 0.01765957 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04543265 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars.

