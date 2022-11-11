WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$169.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $122.50 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

