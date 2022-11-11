WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

WSP Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$163.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.97. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$150.60.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. Analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.4800001 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About WSP Global

WSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. CIBC cut their target price on WSP Global from C$181.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$184.00.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

