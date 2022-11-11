WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
WSP Global Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$163.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.97. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$150.60.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. Analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.4800001 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Featured Articles
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.