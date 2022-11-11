WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$185.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$177.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.67.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$2.18 on Friday, hitting C$161.54. 110,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,259. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$157.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$150.60.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

