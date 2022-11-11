WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $6.00 at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.05.

WW International Stock Up 18.2 %

WW stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in WW International by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in WW International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

