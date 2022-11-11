WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $6.00 at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.05.
WW International Stock Up 18.2 %
WW stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $21.97.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
