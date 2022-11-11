Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 33770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

