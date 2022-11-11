Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,791 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $261,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. 83,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

