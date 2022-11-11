XDC Network (XDC) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a total market cap of $336.00 million and $3.63 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00560877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.89 or 0.29215180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000326 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.