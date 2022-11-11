Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Down 41.4% in October

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the October 15th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XLO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

