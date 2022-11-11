XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.