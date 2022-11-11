Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Up 17.2 %
NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.26 on Monday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
