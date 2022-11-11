Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 17.2 %

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.26 on Monday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

