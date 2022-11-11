Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $112.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,588. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $132.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Xylem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.