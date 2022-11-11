Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$6.80 Price Target at Cormark

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.01.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.61 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.33. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

