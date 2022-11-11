YES WORLD One Day Trading Volume Tops $279,799.24 (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $279,799.24 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

