YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
YETI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.92 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.46.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
