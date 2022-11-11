YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.92 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.