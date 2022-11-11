Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $696.99

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 696.99 ($8.03) and traded as low as GBX 592 ($6.82). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 592 ($6.82), with a volume of 6,676 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 611.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 696.39. The stock has a market cap of £350.91 million and a PE ratio of 1,388.64.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

