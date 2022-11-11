ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.61 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $327,914.71 and approximately $19.61 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00225222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00088680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00059784 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003736 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

